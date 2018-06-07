Rockford Housing Authority celebrates graduation of workforce program

A group of people in Rockford are ready to take the next steps in their careers, thanks to a Rockford Housing Authority program.

Eight graduates completed the RHA Workforce Development Institute. The 8-week program focuses on giving residents skills they need to gain employment or a promotion.

One graduate had to had two jobs before the program. She said she sacrificed a lot of sleep and free time to complete the course. Now she's thankful she did.

"Thank the lord above he made it happen for me because I was the type that wasn't going to give up I strive hard and I don't believe in settling for being weak so I had to push harder than what I am so I never gave up," Tyisha Young said.

Young said she will keep her two jobs for now but she's looking forward to apply her new skills to get a promotion.