Behind the scenes tours of Rockford Park District Friday

Have you ever wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes at the Rockford Park District? Now you can.

On Friday, June 8, the district will utilize Facebook and Instagram to provide a behind the scenes look at a variety of parks and facilities. It runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It wants your feedback about what facilities or programs it should improve, eliminate or add. All feedback regarding recreational needs will be used to develop a five-year master plan. Below is a list of its tor schedule.



A Day in the Life Tour Schedule

6:00 a.m. - Sinnissippi Golf Course, 1401 N 2nd St, Rockford

8:00 a.m. - Alpine Meadows Playground, 4880 Marjoram Ct., Rockford

9:30 a.m. - Rockford Bank & Trust Pavilion, 1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

11:30 a.m. - Mercyhealth Sportscore Two (new turf fields) at Sideline Grill, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

* The community is welcome to join us! Lino's Pizza and Italian Restaurant will be on site to provide free slices of pizza (while supplies last) and Sideline Grill will provide free ice cream and shaved ice samples.

1:30 p.m. - Riverview Ice House, 324 N. Madison Street, Rockford

4:00 p.m. - Trolley Car 36 (at City Market), West Street & Market Street, Rockford

6:00 p.m. - West Rock Wake Park inside Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Ave., Rockford