The Rotary Club in Rochelle hopes to help 4,200 children in India.

It's raising money to buy more than 1,420 desks for students.

The fundraiser is called India Night and it's Friday, June 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hickory Grove Banquet Center, 1127 N 7th St, Rochelle, IL 61068.