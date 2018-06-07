Rockford documentary will be on Hulu this summer

A documentary filmed in Rockford will soon be on Hulu.

Bing Liu's film titled Minding the Gap tells the story of two skateboarders who face a number of unexpected challenges and are forced to grow up.

The film will be on streaming service Hulu on August 17.

The film received worldwide attention after winning the Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking in the Documentary Competition category at the Sundance Film Festival.

Minding the Gap will also premiere for the first time in Rockford at the 2018 Mosaic World Film Festival.

The premiere is Friday, August 24 at 7:15 p.m. at the Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main Street, in downtown Rockford.

CLICK HERE for $10 tickets.