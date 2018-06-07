1 person hospitalized after Rockford fire

One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Rockford apartment complex.



It happened this afternoon on Sablewood Drive, across the street from Conklin Elementary School.



According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. They put out the fire in about 10 minutes. One person was taken to Mercyhealth for minor smoke inhalation injuries. Only one apartment was damaged from the fire.



The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.