VanVleet prepares for Fan Fest and basketball camp

Rockford native Fred VanVleet returns to his hometown to give back to the community for a second straight summer. VanVleet teams up with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for the 2018 FVV Fan Fest and Summer Camp at UW Health Sports Factory.

The Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday, June 22, from 5-9 p.m. The basketball camp follows on Saturday and Sunday that weekend.

VanVleet says last year's event was a huge success, which means he wants to do even more this year.

"We kind of met our baseline of things that we wanted to do," VanVleet said. "Everything else was extra. This year we know our ceiling and our potential of what we can do. Now we have to live up to that and put on the same type of event."

VanVleet enjoys the looks on the kids' faces when they get to interact with him.

"Kids are fun," VanVleet said. "That's the way it should be. It's our job to extract all of that, as much as possible."

Tickets for the Fan Fest cost $5 and can be purchased at the door or at http://www.gorockford.com/fvv. Registration for the basketball camp is $90, which covers both days. To register online or sponsor a camper, go to https://fvv23.com.