Suspected Dixon school shooter pleads not guilty to more charges

The student accused of opening fire at Dixon High School pleads not guilty Thursday to more charges.

Police say last month, Matthew Milby Jr., 19, brought a gun to the school and tried to walk in the gym during graduation practice. That's when police say Officer Mark Dallas chased Milby out of the school. The two shot at each other and Officer Dallas hit Milby in the shoulder and hip. Dixon High School and the police department say thanks to Officer Dallas, no one besides Milby was hurt.

In a preliminary court hearing, we learn Officer Dallas wasn't the only person shot at that day inside the high school.

"Teacher Andrew McKay was walking down the hallway walking west," Illinois State Police Officer Luke Kuel said. "That time Mr. Milby appeared from the bathroom from behind a vending machine, discarded his blue sweatshirt that he's wearing and proceeded to fire several shots toward McKay."

Illinois State Police described school surveillance video of the May 16 shooting in a Lee County courthouse on Thursday. On May 18, Milby pleaded not guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The judge announced new felony charges Thursday for Milby: aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school.

Officials said we could learn the trial date on Friday. However, Milby's attorney said he thinks it's too early to set a trial date.

"I don't want to set a trial date when I don't know what their proof is," Attorney Thomas Murray said. "I don't know why they want to set a trial date when they don't know what their proof is."

Murray said he also wants to read the police investigation first. He also wants evidence back from a test lab before setting a trial date.

The judge will decide whether to set a date at the Friday hearing at 10:30 a.m.