BBB warns of fake festival in Chicago

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of what appears to be a fake festival scheduled this weekend in downtown Chicago after a Belvidere man spent $75 on tickets to get in to it.



Taco Fest Chicago is advertising free parking, entertainment and a wide variety of vendors and food trucks. Before the Facebook event vanished, they were claiming more than 1,000 people had purchased tickets.



No event location was ever announced, and the BBB says Chicago officials, which permits events, has not records of it.



Jermaine Pigee of Belvidere bought three tickets to celebrate his birthday weekend.



"Using my debt card I purchased the tickets on May 22 but as of today I have not received anything. Once they got my money, there has been nothing," Pigee says.



The BBB says they have not been able to contact the event holders. With help from his bank, Pigee was able to get a refund.



"Sadly, fake festivals and events, as well as phony ticket sales have become part of the summer strategy for scammers. We urge people to fully check out events before making any purchase because consumers risk losing money, and in some cases handing over credit car and other personal information to scammers."

How to Spot a Fake Festival Scam:

• Always fully research event web sites before purchasing. Make sure there is full disclosure of exact location and contact information. Scammers often use names that sound similar to those of real festivals.

• Check for (working) contact information: Be sure the festival website has a phone number and email address.

What Can You Do?

• If you have doubts, Google the name of the festival with the word “scam” after it and see if anything comes up

• Pay with a credit card: You can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through. Be wary of online sellers that don’t accept credit cards.

• Look for secure sites: The website should begin with https (the extra “s” is for secure) and have a little lock symbol on the address bar.

• Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist and other free online listings: Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at bbb.org before making purchases.

If you have been targeted by a scam, purchased tickets to Taco Fest Chicago or are suspicious of an offer, file a report to BBB Scam Tracker.