Rockford man arrested on drug charges in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -

A Rockford man is arrested in Boone County on several drug charges, according to the Belvidere Police Department. 

On Tuesday, the department says 23-year-old Tyrice Morgan was arrested after an two-month long investigation. During the arrest, authorities say they seized crack cocaine, heroin and U.S. currency. 

His charges include: 

— 1 count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park 
— 2 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance 

