Rockford man arrested on drug charges in Boone County

A Rockford man is arrested in Boone County on several drug charges, according to the Belvidere Police Department.
On Tuesday, the department says 23-year-old Tyrice Morgan was arrested after an two-month long investigation. During the arrest, authorities say they seized crack cocaine, heroin and U.S. currency.
His charges include:
— 1 count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park
— 2 counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance
