13 WREX named Station of the Year by Illinois Broadcasters Association

The 13 WREX team was named Medium Market Station of the Year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association at the organization's 70th Anniversary event in Normal on Wednesday night.

The top honor was one of seven 1st place awards WREX received, the most of any other medium market news station in the state. WREX competes against medium market television stations from across the state including stations from Rockford, Peoria-Bloomington, Quincy, Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Quad Cities, and Carterville.

"Being named Station of the Year is the culmination of so much hard work and dedication by the talented group of people who represent WREX," said 13 WREX News Director, Josh Morgan. "To see their efforts pay off with this honor means so much to us as a news organization."

The station received top honors in six other categories, including Best Spot News, Best Community Service Activity, Best Local Program, Series or Documentary, Best Hard News Story, Best Weathercaster and Best Single Commercial. 13 WREX also received three 2nd place and two 3rd place honors.

“The Silver Dome Awards’ prestige probably results from the fact that the entries are judged by out-of-state broadcasters” remarked Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the IBA. “It’s the ultimate compliment to have a panel of judges who have never seen or heard a station’s or on-air talent’s work before recognize you as “best of state.”

Here is a full breakdown of the awards won by the 13 WREX team:

Medium Market Station of the Year



1st Place Best Spot News Coverage - Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox Killed in the Line of Duty Best Community Service Activity - Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive Best Local Program - The Funeral Procession of Officer Jaimie Cox Best Hard News Story - The First Line of Defense (Kristin Crowley) Best Weathercaster - Alex Kirchner



2nd Place Best Newscast - 13 News at 6 Best Investigative Report - Contaminated Groundwater (Kristin Crowley) Best Sports Report - Fostering a Football Family (Dan Cohen)



3rd Place Best Reporter - Kristin Crowley Best Sports Report - Letters from Coach Curry (Derek Bayne)



For a full list of Silver Dome Award winners, click here.