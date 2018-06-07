Food and Drug Administration announces recall of naloxone drug used to aid overdose victims

The Food and Drug Administration announced today that the drug naloxone has been recalled due to an issue with "loose particulate matter in the syringe. Naloxone is sold under the brand name "Narcan".

The recall affects older versions of the drug that may still be in atomizer kits that have been distributed within communities.

Most law enforcement agencies including Rockford use the nasal spray version of the drug which is not affected by the recall.

The FDA says there have been no reports of adverse effects from using a recalled product.