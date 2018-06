The Rochelle Police Department is preparing to host a special guest next week.

On Wednesday, June 13, the department will welcome Tyler Carach, who is also known as, "The Donut Boy* from, "I DOnut need a reason to thank a police officer."

Carach Has been traveling across the u-s to thank police officers by giving them donuts.

He will be at the police department from 1-3 p.m. The community is invited to attend.