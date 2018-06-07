Strong Neighborhood Days Kicks Off its Fourth Year

A Rockford neighborhood received a visit from United Way and the Rockford Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Strong Neighborhood Days kicked off its fourth year on the 1200 block of Revell Avenue. Attendees enjoyed free food, bomb robot demonstrations, and balloon animals.

"We understand that when people know each other in their neighborhoods, they feel safer," United Way Community Impact Manager Matt Simpson said. "So this is all about creating that celebration, allowing people to connect to each other."

Some neighborhoods that received block parties last year saw crime rates drop by over ten percent.

The next block party takes place at 8th avenue on Wednesday, June 13.

