Stormy second-half of the week

A stationary front will keep rain chances around through the weekend.

Tonight remains more mild that the last few nights with temperatures in the 60s. An isolated shower or two are possible overnight, mainly south of I-88. We start off Thursday with clouds, but a chance for thunderstorms develops late morning and lingers through Sunday morning. The timing and intensity of showers and thunderstorms will be tied into a stationary front in Illinois. The front will hover between the Stateline and central Illinois for a few days. If the front shifts closer to Quincy and Champaign, it will draw the chance for thunderstorms down with it. If the front sets up closer to border, the chance for thunderstorms and heavy rain will increase.

Here's how the next few days look.

Showers will start off scattered in nature on Thursday as temperatures climb into the low 80s. Thursday afternoon may bring some thunderstorms, but these will mainly setup south of I-80. While some scattered storms may occur overnight, the chance for widespread rain increases on Friday. More organized storm structure will hold off until Friday afternoon, and at that point heavy rain will become a concern. Some strong to severe storms are possible Friday, but it will depend on if the atmosphere destabilizes enough.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are still not done with the rain. An additional round of showers starts up Saturday and lingers into Sunday morning. No one day will be a total washout. There will still be some dry time to get out and about.

With rain chances on the forecast for the next several days, keep the rain gear and the 13 Weather Authority Interactive Radar handy over the new few days!