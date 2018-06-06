PBC Linear Manufacturing breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

Today marks the start of a multi-million dollar project in the Stateline.

PBC Linear Manufacturing says it's out of room and wants to expand it's operations in South Beloit. That's why the company says it's building a brand new facility along East Rockton Road.

PBC plans to invest roughly $10 million into a 66,000 square foot building as well as new machines and equipment.

PBC has been doing business in the Stateline since 1983. It's known for creating steel bearings for automotive and machines including caterpillar equipment.

In the last four years, the city of South Beloit says it's added four manufacturers to the area.

That means roughly 500 new jobs and now they're expecting another 30 to 40 job postings pop up.

"In order for us to expand and be competitive on a global market with new products, be efficient with our space, we need more room," Jonathan Schroeder, with PBC Linear Manufacturing says.

The city says major moves like PBC's come as leaders worked to revamp how it deals with business in the area. Rehl says the first thing he wanted to do was create a development team. That means each business meets with every person from the city to have every piece of information they would need to get their operations going a bit faster

"Things that took months and months to accomplish, we've got it down to a month," Ted Rehl, South Beloit's mayor says.

For, leaders at PBC that meant it only took about a month and a half to start breaking ground on their new expansion.

"All those levels just shows that the government is really tied to manufacturing in America and that's really important for businesses like us and lots of other businesses," Schroeder says.

Developers say they hope to have that project done by this fall. This expansion also comes as the city is about to break ground on a new sewer plant. 13 News will be there to bring you that story later this week.



