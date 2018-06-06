Showers & storms are possible for Stateline

You can expect the cloud cover to increase in the afternoon. A few scattered showers or sprinkles, maybe a couple storms are possible along the I-39 corridor, north of I-88 early to mid-afternoon.

Wednesday looks to be dry and partly cloudy, with temperatures staying in the upper 70's. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will then gradually increase through Friday as a front stalls across the region. This due to a front which will stall out, and could direct several rounds of rain into the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Our rain chances are tied to where the front sets up, and even if it's nearby to provide multiple rounds of rain, it won't be raining the entire time during that stretch. Highs should stay near 80, but could be cooler if the front moves south enough.

Best chance for showers and storms are late Thursday into early Friday. But can't rule out some type of rain into Sunday. There will be some dry periods into Sunday.

