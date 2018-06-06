Man arrested after running from police

A Rockford man who attempted to run from police on Tuesday is now behind bars for multiple charges.

Members of the Rockford Police Housing Authority Unit were on patrol in the 300 block of Leather Court just before 11 a.m.

While on patrol, they noticed a suspicious man around the Fairgrounds Valley Housing Development.

When officers approached the man to identify him, he started to run away.

After a brief chase on foot, he was caught and arrested in the 1000 Hess Court.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Mario Williams.

While being brought into custody, police found Williams in possession of a handgun.

The charges against Williams include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and lack of a FOID card.

Williams is currently being held in Winnebago County Jail with no bond.