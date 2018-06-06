Strong Neighborhoods block parties back for the summer

Summer block parties at the Rockford-Area Strong Neighborhood homes are back for another year.

The Rockford Police Department and The United Way are partnering again on 6 summer block parties.

The first of these free block parties is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 at the Revell Strong Neighborhoods House at 1233 Revell Avenue.

The block parties provide informal opportunities for neighbors to meet and engage with district police officers.

The event goes from noon to 2 p.m. and will continue every Wednesday at a different neighborhood house from now through July 18th with the exception of the 4th of July.