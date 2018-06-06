Rockford man beaten and has car stolen - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man beaten and has car stolen

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A man was taken to the hospital after his car was stolen at gunpoint in Rockford Tuesday night.

It happened on the 300 block of Hilton Avenue just before 9 o'clock.

A 28-year-old man and a 26-year old woman were driving a gray 2006 Dodge Charger down Hilton Avenue when they were approached by two people.

A 30-year-old man and 27 year-old woman, both armed with handguns.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was beaten and the car was stolen.

It was last seen driving southbound away from the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The incident is considered an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact:

Rockford Police Officer in Charge (OIC) at 779-500-6555

CrimeStoppers at 815 963 STOP (7867).

