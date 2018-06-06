YMCA Extends Swimming Lessons for Teens - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

YMCA Extends Swimming Lessons for Teens

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The YMCA has extended its free swimming lessons for teens through the month of June.  The program started in May for National Water Safety Month,  but has now been extended for four more weeks.

All teenagers, ages 13-19, can take a 40-minute free swimming lesson every Saturday throughout June from noon to 12:40 p.m The lessons are held at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA in Rockford.

You can register your teen by going to rockriverymca.org.

