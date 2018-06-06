Video Game Revenue on the Rise in Rockford

Video gaming revenue is on the rise in Rockford. An analysis by WREX through April 30 of 2018 shows record numbers when it comes to amounts wagered and revenue taken in by the city.

Overall, revenue increased 8.6% from 2017 to 2018. In January, revenue went up from $118,398 in 2017 to $126,714 in 2018. For February, revenue increased from $127,202 to $134,091 within the year. March saw revenue go up from $152,600 in 2017 to $176,679 for 2018. As for April, $143,620 of revenue was made in 2018, an increase from the $132,697 made in 2017.

March saw the biggest increase out of the four months, with 2018's total being almost 14 percent higher than 2017.