BBB warns of sweepstakes scams

One in four households will be a victim of a sweepstakes scam.

The Better Business Bureau is warning Rockford residents about the scam. Here's how the BBB says it works: A scammer will call claiming you've won money from a contest. But in order to claim that reward, they will trick you into paying money. The scam targets senior citizens in particular, preying on their vulnerabilities.

"Your pensions and your 401k's don't get you as far as you need it to, and then you get a scammer who calls and says you're the winner of $2.4 million and all your problems are solved," said Dennis Horton with the Rockford Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says if you think you've been a victim of a scam, you can contact the Rockford office to report it at (815) 963-2222.