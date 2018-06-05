Keye Mallquist neighbors want to form a better sense of community

For some neighbors like Mark Roth, the Keye Mallquist neighborhood on Rockford's southeast side has been home for roughly 50 years.

"When I was a kid, it was a great neighborhood to grow up in," he says. "It had everything on Broadway. there was toy stores, the sporting goods store, the grocery stores."

But, he says things haven't been that way for a while.

"I've seen a lot of kids on the street and stuff and I want to see the streets safe again," Roth says.

That's why Terri Schiere says she's stepping up to form the Keye Mallquist neighborhood group, again. The group dissolved a few years ago when the previous leader moved out of the area. But now, Schiere and her neighbors say they want to get it going again.

"As I went around the neighborhood, I was just amazed at the number of places where people say the grass isn't being mowed or there are some characters in their street," Schiere says.

The group says it hopes to tackle issues like speeding, crime and create a stronger sense of community.

"Wouldn't be nice to get more children more families?" Schiere says. "Getting the barbecue going, the parties going, people talking to each other. You know like people used to do years ago."

That group is expected to meet once a month.