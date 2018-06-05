Circle K gas station opens in Cherry Valley

A new gas station is open for business by CherryVale Mall.
Circle K opened a new location at 2301 South Perryville Road—right across from the Walgreens near the mall.
The zoning permit for the station was approved by the Cherry Valley Village Board in November. The gas station was entirely financed by Circle K.
The new station officially opened June 1.
