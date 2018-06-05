Rockford airport will get $3.2 million in federal grants

After Illinois allocated $14.7 million to the Chicago-Rockford International Airport in its state budget, Illinois lawmakers announce it's getting more money from the federal government.

Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Cheri Bustos announce a $3.2 million grant will go toward the airport in Rockford.

$2 million will go toward expanding the terminal building. The other $1.2 million will expand the cargo apron and provide more parking for aircraft.

The grant brings the total federal investment into the airport to more than $25 million, according to Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos.