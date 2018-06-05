Freeport announces it won't have a July 4 fireworks show

Due to a number of issues, including a budget setback, the city of Freeport will not have a Fourth of July fireworks show.

City Manager Lowell Crow said earlier this year, the appointed fireworks committee informed the city that it had disbanded, and asked Freeport to take over the sponsorship of the 2018 fireworks show.

After reviewing the budget, several attempts to find a sponsor and the close timing of the Stephenson County Fair, Crow said the city will not sponsor the Fourth of July fireworks event. Crow said for the last three years, Freeport has maintained that it will not use taxpayer money to fund the fireworks.

In 2017, Freeport contributed $7,500 to the $20,000 price tag of the fireworks show.The Stephenson County fair is from June 27 to July 1.

Freeport residents can visit surrounding communities for a fireworks show.

Belvidere's is Sunday, June 24 at dusk at the county fairgrounds.

Durand's is Wednesday, July 4 at dusk at the school.

Galena's is Wednesday, July 4 at dusk at Grant Park.

Stockton's is Wednesday, July 4 at dusk at Blackhawk Park with a July 6 rain date.

The city hopes a group will step forward to coordinate and raise money for a fireworks show in 2019.