Two teens arrested for allegedly stealing a car from Freeport

Two teenagers are arrested after Rockford Police say they stole a car and crashed it.

Rockford Housing Authority Police were on patrol Monday evening in the area of School Street and Avon Street when they saw a Ford Taurus driving recklessly eastbound on School Street, according to officials.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, the driver took off and eventually crashed the car into an abandoned house on the 300 block of Oakley Avenue.

Residents helped officers find the two suspects, and officers eventually found the two 14-year-old girls.

Officers also learned the driver was a runaway from Freeport and the car was stolen from Freeport.

Both girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then the Juvenile Detention Center.

The teens face a number of charges.

Their names are being withheld because of their age.