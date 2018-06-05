Teachers, education professionals eat free at Red Robin Tuesday

If you dedicate your career to helping teach the leaders of tomorrow, Red Robin has a meal covered for you on Tuesday.

The burger chain is honoring all teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers with a free meal.

By showing your school ID, you will receive a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries. No purchase is necessary.

Red Robin in Rockford is participating in this promotion and that store is open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.