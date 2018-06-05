Worker burned during fire at Linde in Town of Beloit

The Town of Beloit Fire Department say one person was injured from burns from a fire Monday night at Linde.

Fire officials were dispatched to the business on South Walters road around 8:40 p.m. When firefighters got there, they found heavy fire and significant smoke coming from a large electrical room on the north side of the building.

The department requested a MABAS, which brought help from 15 departments in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

They quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior, but crews were on the scene for two-and-a-half hours because of a delay in shutting down all electrical components and backup systems, according to the fire department. Crews were able to get inside the building after that to confirm the fire was completely out.

The injured worker was taken to UW Hospital. No firefighter or civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.