Late week wet weather possible

A cooler air mass will move into the area for Tuesday. This after a back-door cold front, otherwise known as a cold front that moves in from the northeast rather than the usual northwest.

Besides the cooler conditions, the sky will have a sun and cloud mixture and weather conditions will remain mostly dry. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the lower 50's with mostly clear conditions.

Wednesday will be mostly dry and warmer, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70's. There is a small chance for some rain showers and a few thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon into the evening. But there is a better chance for scattered showers and storms for Thursday through Saturday.

The next wet weather system features several chances for showers and storms, along with heavy downpours at times. This as a stationary front keeps wet weather in the region. There will be dry periods but keep the rain gear handy for Thursday through Saturday.

After that, our rain chances are dependent on the placement of the front. Friday and Saturday could be very active if the front stalls nearby, or dry if the front sets up further to the south. The 13 Weather Authority will provide updates on the forecast as the end of the week approaches.