Magic runs out for Stillman Valley in extra innings at Supers

In a back and forth thriller at the 3-A Augustana College Super-Sectional, Stillman Valley ran out of gas in extra innings, falling to Morton, 16-8, in nine innings.

The Cardinals found themselves in a 6-2 hole after Vinni Massaglia tagged the Cardinals for a pair of two-run homeruns. But the Cardinals fought back, as Tyler Schlaf and Jonah Anderson drove in runs to cut it to a 6-4 Potters lead. In the bottom of the 6th, Jack Riley put Stillman Valley ahead for the first time in the game, driving home a run to make it a 7-6 game.

But the Potters responded in the 7th, taking an 8-7 lead. The Cardiac Cardinals would not relent, as Noah Wenberg drove home Adam Wenberg to tie the game at eight and force extra innings.

After a scoreless 8th inning, Morton broke it wide open in the 9th, scoring eight runs to put the game out of reach and advance to the state semifinals.

The loss ends a historic season for Stillman Valley, which ends the season with a program-record 30 wins and the program's first Sectional championship.