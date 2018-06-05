SwedishAmerican Continues Founder's Week Tradition

SwedishAmerican kicked off its week long staff appreciation on Monday for it's annual Founder's Week. The 107-year-old tradition started with a band being brought in to play for the staff and patients during lunch. Organizers say Founder's Week is a great way for the hospital to give back to its community.

"SwedishAmerican cares for its community, that's a big part of its mission, and this Founders week is a great way for us to just continue to care for our community," Katryna Kirby of SwedishAmerican Community Engagement said.

There are also other events taking place throughout the week. SwedishAmerican is conducting a diaper drive on Thursday for its pregnancy center in part of its give back initiative.

Founder's Week continues tomorrow with a hospital-wide wheelchair race.