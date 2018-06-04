Head Start reaches collective bargaining agreement

Rockford alderman approved a collective bargaining agreement for Head Start Monday evening.
Leaders with Head Start says part of the negotiations included saving jobs. In the original proposal, leaders say they had to look at cutting roughly 40 positions. Now, they say they only had to eliminate about 12.
The group says it is now waiting from its approval from the federal government. Leaders say they expect to hear back in July.
