Scattered showers may fall tonight, later this week

A more active weather pattern provides several chances for rain and storms throughout the week.

The first pops up Monday night as a "back-door" cold front slides through. Scattered showers and storms along the front will be fizzling out as they arrive in the Stateline, but a few widely scattered showers may hold together enough to provide a little rain. Many locations will end up dry as the showers will be hit-or-miss in the Stateline.

As for the unique name, the "back-door" front is coming in from the northeast, as compared to the "usual" direction from the northwest. Back-door cold fronts are usually a little weaker, but this one is able to tap into colder air over Lake Michigan. Temperatures will be down to the low 70's as a result.

Later in the week, another cold front will stall and become stationary. As the front moves through then halts, rain showers and storms will likely form along the boundary. Since the boundary won't be moving for a while, the front will help steer showers and storms repeatedly into the Stateline.

For now, the best chances for rain look to be on Thursday, especially Thursday morning as the front moves through. After that, our rain chances are dependent on the placement of the front. Friday and Saturday could be very active if the front stalls nearby, or dry if the front sets up further to the south. The 13 Weather Authority will provide updates on the forecast as the end of the week approaches.