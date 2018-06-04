YMCA Intern Challenge begins at Camp Winnebago

The 7th Annual YMCA Intern Challenge kicked off Monday at Camp Winnebago.

Over the course of eight weeks, interns will solved problems and work on community projects. At the end of the summer, one intern will win a college scholarship and paid internship with the YMCA.

Organizers hope these students will not only be challenged, but learn more about themselves.

"I'm hoping these students walk away more confident and more assured in their own gifts and their talents, know that they're created with purpose and with a plan, and that they have an incredible amount of potential," says YMCA Rock River Valley CEO Brent Pentenburg.

The YMCA Intern Challenged started in 2012.