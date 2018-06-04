LimeBikes coming to Belvidere

The bright green bikes you've been seeing around Rockford will soon be popping up in Belvidere.

On Monday night alderman unanimously approved an ordinance to finalize an agreement with the dockless bike-sharing company. Mayor Mike Chamberlain says after seeing the success of LimeBike in Rockford, leaders decided to bring them to Belvidere.

Now that the ordinance has passed, Mayor Chamberlain says the bikes could start popping up in the city by the end of June.