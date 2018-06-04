Woman taken to the hospital after e-cigarette explosion

A woman is recovering from her injuries after an e-cigarette explodes on her face in Machesney Park.

It happened Monday afternoon at The Vapor Shop Inc. on Harlem Road.

North Park Fire Department was dispatched to a fire with injuries and when fire crews arrived they found the shop owner put out the fire. An e-cigarette exploded when the woman was using it, causing the small fire, according to North Park Fire.

The woman had "significant" facial injuries and was taken to Mercyhealth.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.