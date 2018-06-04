Beloit School District breaks ground on welcome center

The Beloit School District breaks ground on its new welcome center Monday morning. A project school officials say is finally set to begin thanks to a strong buy-in from the community.

"We have very dedicated, focused staff and community members and when you put all that together, you can't help but succeed," Beloit School District President Laurie Endres said.

The school district has spent over two years working to get this plan up and running. Leaders with the school district say the donation of a plot of land considered to be the "direct center" of Beloit is what ultimately led to the project getting a green light.

They hope the central location of the center will help give off the best impression as visitors come to town.

"So that people will understand who we are and what we do from the very first time they encounter the district staff," Endres said.

As of now, the school district believes the welcome center will be completed by 2019.