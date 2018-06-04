Part of Route 251 named for fallen Rockford soldier

A Rockford soldier who was killed in the line of duty is honored Monday with a permanent reminder of the sacrifice he made.



Route 251 from Spring Creek Road to Bauer Parkway will be known as the Sgt. Blake W. Evans Memorial Highway.



"Everybody that will come down this highway will see this sign. They, too, will remember the sacrifices Blake made and those associated with him, those other services members, and his family made," said retired U.S. Col. John Gessner.



Sgt. Evans was 24 when he was killed in 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



The dedication ceremony included Evans' family members, local law enforcement as well as military personnel.



"If you're driving down this road and you see a sign like this, Google his name. Find out who it is. Learn whose road you're on, say his name. Because when their names are no longer said, that's when they're forgotten," said Dave Gier, a senior ride captain with the Northeast Illinois Patriot Guard.



Sgt. Evans is survived by his wife Shannon, their two children, and his mother Judy, who is an employee with the Rockford Police Department.