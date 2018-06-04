Private school system will move to former Rock River Academy location

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy will be making a move to the other side of Rockford ahead of the 2018-19 school year.

Sacred Heart will be moving into the former Rock River Academy, a home for troubled youth that was shut down nearly 3 years ago after multiple allegations of abuse, violence, and misconduct were revealed in an investigation by 13 WREX.

However, after the building has been abandoned for a few years, Sacred Heart plans to bring new life to the building as they look to expand and move out of its current building off of 11th Street.

"We've seen that enrollment double this year. As a matter of fact, we saw students come in during the school year," Sacred Heart CEO, Chris Kane said.

Sacred Heart has been in the 11th Street location around 18 years. The building is over 100 years old, and the student body has quickly out grown the building in this past school year.

The move across town is nearly 20 minutes away and the building is on 38 acres of land, and is around 62,000 square feet.

"We had a tour of this new campus and with all the parents and interested people came and they were really wowed by what they saw," Kane said.

Kane says the school saw enrollment double this past school year because of the tax-credit scholarship program, which allows private citizens to fund scholarships, in exchange for a tax write-off.

"It was an opportunity of a lifetime for us to basically go out the next 25 to 50 years and have a campus to accommodate all the students we expect to come in," Kane said.

The expansion will include more student and teachers at the new building as well as more classes. Sacred Heart will be going from serving 5th-12th grade to now serving kindergarten through 12th grade.

This will allow families like the Boeke's to be able to have all four of their children at the same school.

"This is such an upgrade and so exciting for everyone involved," Parent, Jenna Boeke said. "To know that I don't have to jump around to find another school for them is really amazing that we love it at OLSHA,"

Tuition rates are also expected to remain the same for current students as they transfer over to this new and improved building.

"Just to keep it at a reasonable rate, the quality of education that you get, and the quality of teachers that you have," Boeke said.

The move is expected to pass through city council Monday night. Then, teachers will move in the beginning of August, and the location will be open in the Fall.

The school also hopes to host foreign exchange students with the dorms they have on the second floor of the school.