Study reveals patients with breast cancer could forgo chemo with new tool

The latest breast cancer news is expected to spare thousands of women the toxic side effects of chemotherapy.

"We have a tool now to look for where we need to push forward and give more therapy but also just as important where we can pull back, give less therapy and less side effects," Dr. Jennifer Litton, Anderson Cancer Center said.

The tool is a genetic test called "Oncotype DX." Doctors use it to guide treatment for women with the most common form of breast cancer: early stage, estrogen-fueled tumors that have not spread to lymph nodes.

Women with a low score do not need chemo, usually just surgery and hormone therapy, according to doctors. Women with a high score would benefit from adding chemo to their treatment plan.

For years, doctors were unsure whether the thousands of women who fell in the middle really needed it. Now, a major study confirms those women can safely forgo chemotherapy without affecting survival.

"I think it is practice changing because now we can feel more comfortable spending time with the anti-estrogen therapy and really maximizing that and avoiding chemotherapy when we can," Dr. Litton said.

Doctors in Rockford are already implementing this in their treatment plans, sparing numerous local women the side-effects of chemo. OSF Saint Anthony's Center for Cancer Care says this will not chance the screening process for breast cancer and early detection is still the key.

"As far as mammography is concerned, that has continually shown to decrease the mortality from breast cancer from year to year," Dr. Ajaz Khan said. "Although the incidences are increasing, the number of breast cancers that we are detecting early is increasing, and that helps us in terms of curative responses down the line."

The American Cancer Society recommends screening on an annual basis as of the age of 40.