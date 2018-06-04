Durbin would support Blagojevich commutation

After a news conference announcing legislation to protect online privacy for children, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin was asked about former Gov. Rod Blagojevich and the news President Donald Trump is considering commuting his sentence.



Durbin says he would support a reduction in Blagojevich's sentence, which is 14 years in prison.



Blagojevich's convictions included trying to extort a children’s hospital for contributions and seeking to trade an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated when he was elected president for campaign cash.



"I think the sentence imposed on Rod Blagojevich was definitely way too long — 14 years, it didn't make sense. Not commenting on whether he was culpable or guilty that was decided by the courts. But I thought the sentence was outrageous. If there is a way to reduce that sentence for him and his family I would support it," Durbin said.



Durbin says he'll leave the decision up to President Trump. Trump also said he is considering partnering Martha Stewart.



Both Stewart and Blagojevich appeared on different seasons of NBC's "The Apprentice."

