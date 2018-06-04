Gov. Rauner signs FY19 budget in to law

For the first time since he's held office, Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a budget bill in to law on time.



The $38.5 billion bipartisan plan was passed last week by the House and Senate.



"For the first time in years, we have an opportunity to manage our way into balance, and we don't have to dip into the pockets of overtaxed Illinoisans to do it," Rauner said in a statement released Monday.



The statement says the General Assembly adopted many of the governor's key agenda items, including: no new spending, education funding, pension reform and the adoption of tax credits to encourage more adoptions by Illinois parents.



Among appropriations in the new plan are $14.7 million for Rockford's airport and $350,000 for funding to restore the Black Hawk statue at Lowden State Park.



The new fiscal year begins July 1.

