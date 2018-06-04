Crews battle house fire in Rockford

UPDATE: Officials say that no one is hurt after two homes caught fire Monday morning.

Crews say when they arrived on scene, that both houses on the 500 block of Memorial Avenue were on fire.

More than 10 fire departments from the area were on scene.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, according to officials.

There is no estimated cost of damages at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

