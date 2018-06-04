Rockford Town Fair wraps up weekend festivities

The Rockford Town Fair also wrapped up a weekend of fun Sunday afternoon.

Those who came to the Rockford Speedway this weekend enjoyed more than 20 rides.

Staff say the fair is always a big draw for parents looking to get the kids out of the house for some family fun.

"We sell fun. We sell G-rated family fun. So people come out here, you can see the kids are here and people really enjoy it," said North American Midway Entertainment Chairman Jeff Blomsness.

Overall, fair attendance this year was slightly down from last year.

Organizers believe this is mostly due to scorching temperatures at the beginning of the fair but still consider the event a success.