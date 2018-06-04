Glitzy Garage Sale returns to Rockford

It was a weekend of bargains and buys for shoppers as they made their way to the Glitzy Garage Sale in Rockford.

Womanspace hosts the event every year the weekend after Memorial Day.

It's a tradition that's been going on for 42 years in Rockford.

With 17 departments for shopping this year, organizers say there's something for everyone.

"Clothing, furniture, household appliances, bikes, you name it, we've got everything a good garage sale would have. One year we even had a kitchen sink," said Womanspace Executive Director Elaine Hirschenberger.

As of Saturday night, the group raised $9,800 for Womanspace.