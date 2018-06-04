Rockford Fire gets into hours long battle with structure fire

Rockford Fire spent hours fighting a structure fire early Monday morning.

The call came in at 3 o'clock for a fire on the 900 block of Kishwaukee St.

Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and defensive measures were taken immediately.

The house was vacant and no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

The building is considered a total loss and is in the process of being demolished and cleared from the property.

Rockford Fire says utilities were still active at the time of the fire but the cause is still under investigation.