Car crashes into Rockford apartment

A car crashes into an apartment building along Auburn Street earlier, Sunday evening.
Rockford Police say it happened around 5 p.m.
Neighbors who witnessed the crash say a car was making an illegal u-turn and another driver trying to avoid the car went off the road and rammed into the building.
Police say the people in the car were treated and released for minor injuries.
Several tickets are being issued following the crash.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.