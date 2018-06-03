Seasonal conditions for the first full week of June

A relatively quiet weather pattern will continue into the start of the work week with ample sunshine.

A cold front passed through the Stateline early Sunday. In it's wake we were left with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. A moderate northwesterly wind gusted up to 35 mph. Winds have settled since sunset. Skies remain clear and dry overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 50s. It will be a great night to open up the windows for some free A/C.

The start of the work week will be a near repeat of Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with ample sunshine. It will be another breezy, mild day. A NW wind will restrengthen morning and gust up to 30 mph. Temperatures this week will hover in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is typical for this time of year. With near-average temperatures and lots of sunshine, it will be a very pleasant first full week of June.

While we will soak up plenty of sun in the coming days, there are periodic chances for rain. The first comes Monday night with a back door cold front in Illinois. This cold front will not have a lot push initially, but some scattered showers are possible. Additional showers are possible Thursday morning, Friday night and early Saturday. Some heavy downpours may develop, but right now it does not look like any day will be a complete washout. Stick with the 13 Weather Authority for updates on this week's rain chances.