UPDATE: Police locate missing 79-year-old woman

UPDATE: Somonauk Police Department says the missing 79-year-old woman has been found.

The missing person alert was canceled just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Somonauk Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 79-year-old woman.

Police say Elizabeth Lewis was reported missing, after she never arrived to her daughters house in Yorkville.

Officials say Lewis is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's and dementia.

She described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 205 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes and possibly wearing glasses.

Police say she may be driving a dark green 1999 Buick LeSabre Custom 4-door with Illinois license plate ZZ92305.

If you have any information about Lewis' possible whereabouts, you are asked to call the Somonauk Police Department at (815) 498-2351.